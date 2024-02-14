'I think he's an ideal type and he's a strong stayer' - trainers on their Albert Bartlett contenders
Trainers on their leading hopes in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
Willie Mullins, trainer of Readin Tommy Wrong, High Class Hero and Dancing City
Readin Tommy Wrong has the stamina to go for the Albert Bartlett and the class to go for the Baring Bingham so it's a nice position for his owners to be in. I'm very happy with how High Class Hero's season is going and he came through his trial lovely. Dancing City had been disappointing me but now everything has come right, and a step up in trip and nicer ground is what he needed. He goes to the Albert Bartlett with a chance.
Nicky Henderson, trainer of Jingko Blue, Lucky Place and Shanagh Bob
Shanagh Bob is a definite, it's been the plan. He came out of his last run well, he's had a bit of time off but he seems great now. He's done it in Graded company over three miles, so you can't knock that. I think Jingko Blue would come back to two and a half [miles]. For Lucky Place, I would've thought more two and a half than three. His form is starting to look quite good across the board. He might not go there at all but I wouldn't rule it out.
Published on 14 February 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:31, 14 February 2024
