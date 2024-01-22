'I certainly wouldn't be giving up on him' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival Brown Advisory contenders

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on March 13 . . .

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Monty's Star

We were delighted with him at Punchestown and we're aiming to head straight to the Brown Advisory. We want to keep him fresh for that. He's such a lovely horse and he was just a bit immature and backward last year. Cheltenham was just too much too soon. We've liked him all along and hopefully we can get him back to Cheltenham now in the best possible shape.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Favori De Champdou, Firm Footings, Imagine, Salvador Ziggy and Three Card Brag

The next run is going to tell us a lot with most of mine in here, although Salvador Ziggy will head straight to the festival for either the Brown Advisory or the National Hunt Chase. I certainly wouldn't be giving up on Three Card Brag as a Brown Advisory type. I'm not sure he was at his best at Punchestown, and his next outing will tell us where we stand with him. I always thought he'd make a better chaser than hurdler. Favori De Champdou was very good at Punchestown earlier in the season and has the option of the National Hunt Chase as well. It's all up in the air.