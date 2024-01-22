'I certainly wouldn't be giving up on him' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival Brown Advisory contenders
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on March 13 . . .
Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Monty's Star
We were delighted with him at Punchestown and we're aiming to head straight to the Brown Advisory. We want to keep him fresh for that. He's such a lovely horse and he was just a bit immature and backward last year. Cheltenham was just too much too soon. We've liked him all along and hopefully we can get him back to Cheltenham now in the best possible shape.
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Favori De Champdou, Firm Footings, Imagine, Salvador Ziggy and Three Card Brag
The next run is going to tell us a lot with most of mine in here, although Salvador Ziggy will head straight to the festival for either the Brown Advisory or the National Hunt Chase. I certainly wouldn't be giving up on Three Card Brag as a Brown Advisory type. I'm not sure he was at his best at Punchestown, and his next outing will tell us where we stand with him. I always thought he'd make a better chaser than hurdler. Favori De Champdou was very good at Punchestown earlier in the season and has the option of the National Hunt Chase as well. It's all up in the air.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 January 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 19:06, 22 January 2024
- 'I can't see why he's double the price' - Tom Segal is happy to take on the front of the market in the Brown Advisory
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Brown Advisory winner
- 'This is his probable target and there's plenty to like' - connections on their Betfair Hurdle contenders
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Betfair Hurdle winner
- 'The 12-1 is an extremely big price' - Tom Segal unearths two fancies for the Betfair Hurdle
- 'I can't see why he's double the price' - Tom Segal is happy to take on the front of the market in the Brown Advisory
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Brown Advisory winner
- 'This is his probable target and there's plenty to like' - connections on their Betfair Hurdle contenders
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Betfair Hurdle winner
- 'The 12-1 is an extremely big price' - Tom Segal unearths two fancies for the Betfair Hurdle