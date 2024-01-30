Racing Post logo
'Hopefully better ground and a stronger pace will suit him' - connections on their Triumph Hurdle contenders

Racing Post staff
Burdett Road: winner of the Grade 2 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham
Burdett Road: still expected to head for the TriumphCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 15

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Sir Gino
He looked the part from day one. Kempton was good, but we resisted getting carried away before we could see what he could do, and I think we did on Saturday. It was pretty clinical, you could barely fault him. He jumps and travels and while he was green at Kempton he knew what he was doing this time. He's got so much size and scope we could put him away to go novice chasing, but we've got to go to the Triumph now.

James Owen, trainer of Burdett Road
We were beaten by what could be a superstar in Sir Gino at the weekend, but he's come out of the race fine and it's all systems go for the Triumph. Hopefully the better ground and stronger pace there will suit. I was pleased with him at Cheltenham as he jumped better, but we were up against a freakish performance and one I hope he doesn't repeat in March.

Published on 30 January 2024inAnte-post Pricewise

Last updated 18:08, 30 January 2024

