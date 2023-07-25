'His last run might have put him spot on for the Ebor' - trainer quotes on their contenders for the £500,000 handicap

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Real Dream

He's not certain to get in, but he's a promising horse going the right way.

William Haggas, trainer of Gaassee, Hamish, La Yakel and Post Impressionist

Gaassee runs in a handicap over a mile and a half at Ascot on Friday, and we'll see about the Ebor after that. Hamish is a possible runner and we've entered him in the King George on Saturday. If it came up really heavy he'd run, but if it's good to soft he would not. La Yakel might well get in the Ebor and he could go straight there. Post Impressionist ran poorly in the Northumberland Plate, but there's a race over a mile and six furlongs at Goodwood for him next week. If he wins there it might get him into the Ebor, and he's won over the course and distance.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Chillingham

He has plenty in his favour, but he wouldn't run if it was really fast ground. I felt he needed the run at Ripon on Saturday and probably the track wasn't ideal – he hit that one ridge and went into the rail, which was a bit frustrating. We didn't do much with him after Ascot, so that might've put him spot on for the Ebor.