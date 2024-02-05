'He's come out of the Cleeve really well' - connections on their Stayers' Hurdle contenders
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 14
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Irish Point, Sire Du Berlais and Teahupoo
The plan was always for Teahupoo to go straight there after the Hatton's Grace as we know he goes well fresh. He was a bit unlucky last year and he'll go back a year older and stronger. Irish Point couldn't have done much more than he did at Leopardstown and we hope he has a big future. Sire Du Berlais comes alive in the spring and the plan is to run him in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan and then go for the Stayers'.
Emma Lavelle, trainer of Paisley Park
He's come out of the Cleeve really well. He's not done much since and has had an easy time, but he's very fresh and well in himself. We'll head for the Stayers' and I couldn't be happier with him. He'll get a 6lb swing with Noble Yeats, who beat us a head in the Cleeve, but there are going to be others who will make it harder. I'm hoping the ground is a bit softer than it was in the Cleeve and the pace is a bit stronger too. It's amazing he's capable of running well in these races at his age, but he's a remarkable horse.
Published on 5 February 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:51, 5 February 2024
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Stayers' Hurdle winner
- 'He's certainly no 50-1 shot' - Tom Segal has two tips at huge prices for the Stayers' Hurdle
- Big-race trends: the key statistics to help you find the winner of the Triumph Hurdle
- 'There's every chance he'll prove himself the best of the Mullins team' - Tom Segal with an unexposed Triumph Hurdle fancy
- 'Hopefully better ground and a stronger pace will suit him' - connections on their Triumph Hurdle contenders
