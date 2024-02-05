'He's come out of the Cleeve really well' - connections on their Stayers' Hurdle contenders

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 14

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Irish Point , Sire Du Berlais and Teahupoo

The plan was always for Teahupoo to go straight there after the Hatton's Grace as we know he goes well fresh. He was a bit unlucky last year and he'll go back a year older and stronger. Irish Point couldn't have done much more than he did at Leopardstown and we hope he has a big future. Sire Du Berlais comes alive in the spring and the plan is to run him in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan and then go for the Stayers'.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Paisley Park

He's come out of the Cleeve really well. He's not done much since and has had an easy time, but he's very fresh and well in himself. We'll head for the Stayers' and I couldn't be happier with him. He'll get a 6lb swing with Noble Yeats, who beat us a head in the Cleeve, but there are going to be others who will make it harder. I'm hoping the ground is a bit softer than it was in the Cleeve and the pace is a bit stronger too. It's amazing he's capable of running well in these races at his age, but he's a remarkable horse.