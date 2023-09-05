'He's a likely runner and will head straight there' - connections on their Cambridgeshire contenders

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on September 30
Jack Channon, trainer of Johan
We have a couple of races in mind for him and we’ve got him in the Supreme Stakes on Saturday and the Listed Fortune Stakes at Sandown in a week’s time is also an option. We’re very happy with him and we’re just making sure we space out his races nicely. Hopefully he’s too high in the handicap by then after another win, but we'll keep him entered and it could be an option.
Peter Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Sayf Al Dawla and Wildfell
Sayf Al Dawla won well after a long spell off at Sandown but needs a bit of give in the ground. If if it came up on the easy side he could run if he gets into the race. Wildfell is having a break at the moment but is a possible runner.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in