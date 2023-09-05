'He's a likely runner and will head straight there' - connections on their Cambridgeshire contenders

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on September 30

Jack Channon, trainer of Johan

We have a couple of races in mind for him and we’ve got him in the Supreme Stakes on Saturday and the Listed Fortune Stakes at Sandown in a week’s time is also an option. We’re very happy with him and we’re just making sure we space out his races nicely. Hopefully he’s too high in the handicap by then after another win, but we'll keep him entered and it could be an option.

Peter Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Sayf Al Dawla and Wildfell

Sayf Al Dawla won well after a long spell off at Sandown but needs a bit of give in the ground. If if it came up on the easy side he could run if he gets into the race. Wildfell is having a break at the moment but is a possible runner.