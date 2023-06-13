'He could be a forgotten horse' - trainers assess Hunt Cup and Wokingham contenders

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Astro King

As long as it stays dry and the ground stays quick we'll go. There's plenty of positives, he's been placed in the last two and made a nice start for us at York. I'd say there's a bit to work on to come from that and he's worked nicely since so fingers crossed we get a bit of luck with the draw and the pace. It looks very open, so hopefully he can run well.

George Boughey, trainer of Koy Koy

He could be a forgotten horse. He ran well in the Britannia last year and was my fancy for the Lincoln. He might not get in but if did he must have a very good chance.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic

If he gets in he'll run. He's in great form and has come out of Epsom in great shape. A stiff mile at Ascot or a mile and a quarter is right up his street. If he gets in I think he'd have a great chance, he always runs his race if the ground is decent and I couldn't be happier with him.