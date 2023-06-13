Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

'He could be a forgotten horse' - trainers assess Hunt Cup and Wokingham contenders

Astro King: second in last year's Royal Hunt Cup and bids to go one better this time
Astro King: set to return to AscotCredit: Steve Davies (Getty Images)

Royal Hunt Cup

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Astro King
As long as it stays dry and the ground stays quick we'll go. There's plenty of positives, he's been placed in the last two and made a nice start for us at York. I'd say there's a bit to work on to come from that and he's worked nicely since so fingers crossed we get a bit of luck with the draw and the pace. It looks very open, so hopefully he can run well.

George Boughey, trainer of Koy Koy
He could be a forgotten horse. He ran well in the Britannia last year and was my fancy for the Lincoln. He might not get in but if did he must have a very good chance.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic
If he gets in he'll run. He's in great form and has come out of Epsom in great shape. A stiff mile at Ascot or a mile and a quarter is right up his street. If he gets in I think he'd have a great chance, he always runs his race if the ground is decent and I couldn't be happier with him.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent
David CarrReporter
Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 June 2023
icon
more inAnte-post Pricewise
more inAnte-post Pricewise