TippingBig-race trends
premium
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Stayers' Hurdle winner
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 February 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:00, 5 February 2024
Copy
more inAnte-post Pricewise
- 'He's certainly no 50-1 shot' - Tom Segal has two tips at huge prices for the Stayers' Hurdle
- 'He's come out of the Cleeve really well' - connections on their Stayers' Hurdle contenders
- Big-race trends: the key statistics to help you find the winner of the Triumph Hurdle
- 'There's every chance he'll prove himself the best of the Mullins team' - Tom Segal with an unexposed Triumph Hurdle fancy
- 'Hopefully better ground and a stronger pace will suit him' - connections on their Triumph Hurdle contenders
more inAnte-post Pricewise
- 'He's certainly no 50-1 shot' - Tom Segal has two tips at huge prices for the Stayers' Hurdle
- 'He's come out of the Cleeve really well' - connections on their Stayers' Hurdle contenders
- Big-race trends: the key statistics to help you find the winner of the Triumph Hurdle
- 'There's every chance he'll prove himself the best of the Mullins team' - Tom Segal with an unexposed Triumph Hurdle fancy
- 'Hopefully better ground and a stronger pace will suit him' - connections on their Triumph Hurdle contenders