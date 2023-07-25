Racing Post logo
Big-race trends: avoid those carrying a penalty and keep lightly raced stayers on side

Kevin Morley

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap

3.35 York, August 26

Key trends

  • Finished in the first three on one of last two starts, ten winners in last ten runnings
  • No more than 16 Flat starts, 9/10
  • Aged four to six, 9/10
  • Officially rated 99-108, 8/10
  • Double-figure draw, 8/10
  • Carried between 9st and 9st 5lb, 7/10 (all exceptions carried 9st 8lb or 9st 9lb)

Other factors

Only one of the 21 who carried a penalty in the last ten runnings won (last year's winner Trawlerman).

Six winners since 2009 were Irish-trained (two ran over hurdles the same year).

Read more . . .

'This race should be right up his street' - Tom Segal has two to consider in the Sky Bet Ebor 

Published on 25 July 2023
