Big-race trends: avoid those carrying a penalty and keep lightly raced stayers on side

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap

3.35 York, August 26

Key trends

Finished in the first three on one of last two starts, ten winners in last ten runnings

No more than 16 Flat starts, 9/10

Aged four to six, 9/10

Officially rated 99-108, 8/10

Double-figure draw, 8/10

Carried between 9st and 9st 5lb, 7/10 (all exceptions carried 9st 8lb or 9st 9lb)

Other factors

Only one of the 21 who carried a penalty in the last ten runnings won (last year's winner Trawlerman).

Six winners since 2009 were Irish-trained (two ran over hurdles the same year).

