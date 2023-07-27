York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

York rarely provides anything other than competitive racing, so it's no surprise the Tote have headed there for the £100k Placepot guarantee.

The hat-trick-seeking Clear Angel is in the form of his life so has to be included in the first (5.00), while Hartswood has run several good races at the track from much higher marks in the past and has been in fair form.

Challet has been out of the first three just once (fast ground) in six starts at York, so is must for the next (5.30), while No Nay Nicki is well enough treated to win races if she decides to put it together and she does tend to run well at York.

The novice (6.05) is difficult enough too, but Bella Wella , who did well to win from behind off a slow gallop on her debut, and Sailthisshipalone , eyecatching enough on his first run, get the nod.

In the next (6.40), Roundhay Park had been threatening to win before doing so over course and distance last time and remains well treated on old form, while the younger Cooperation has been in career-best form this season and should run well again. Veteran course winner Muscika completes the trio.

The feature is a bit of a head-scratcher, but Sparks Fly keeps winning easily and is well worth this first try at Listed company, while the long-absent Electric Eyes has a bit of quality about her and could be about to make up for lost time.

In the last leg (7.50), Spirit Dancer won't want the ground too soft and Brunch must be doubtful at the trip, so the default banker is Box To Box , who is in form and has no issues with the surface.

York Placepot perm

5.00

2 Hartswood

3 Clear Angel

5.30

2 No Nay Nicki

10 Challet

6.05

6 Sailthisshipalone

10 Bella Wella

6.40

1 Roundhay Park

3 Cooperation

10 Muscika

7.15

5 Electric Eyes

10 Sparks Fly

7.50

3 Box To Box

2x2x2x3x2x1=48 lines

Read these next:

'He is definitely handicapped to go close' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections at Ascot and York

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Uttoxeter and York on Friday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.