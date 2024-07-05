Why this horse can win: 'It's about time he won again' - tips for every race on ITV this Saturday

Our top team of Weekender tipsters pick out their best bets for Saturday's ITV Racing action from Haydock and Sandown . . .

1.50 Sandown: Coral Charge (Group 3), 5f

By Sam Hardy

Twilight Calls was beaten only three lengths in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and can take advantage of the drop in grade here. He was unlucky not to have won a Group 3 at Newmarket on his first start this season when blowing his chance at the start and he should be sharper this time round. Desperate Hero is in fine form and could run into a place.

Twilight Calls 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Henry Candy

2.05 Haydock: bet365 Handicap, 1m6f

By Stuart Redding

Soft ground proved his downfall at Doncaster in March but Wild Waves enjoyed switching to the all-weather at Kempton in May and followed up back at Town Moor. He had little difficulty holding off East India Dock despite idling in the closing stages and he remains unexposed as a stayer. Fouroneohfever could be a serious threat.

Wild Waves 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.25 Sandown: Coral Challenge, 1m

By James Hill

The last four winners had all run in the Hunt Cup and the Royal Ascot handicap looks the key piece of form this year. Perotto, who won this 12 months ago, is favourite to do so again, but Holloway Boy was just over a length behind him at Ascot when probably coming from too far back. He gets the mile fine and it's about time he won again having not scored since his debut success in the 2022 Chesham Stakes.

Holloway Boy 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

2.40 Haydock: bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2), 1m4f

By Sam Hardy

Queen Of The Pride is clearly a good filly, as she proved when easily winning a Group 3 over course and distance last time. She is open to improvement on just her fifth start and, with the Gosdens having an excellent record in this race, looks the one to beat. Lady Boba was runner-up behind the selection last time and could prove the biggest danger again.

Queen Of The Pride 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Sandown: Coral Distaff (Listed), 1m

By Stuart Redding

Indelible was a highly respectable fourth in the Sandringham and wouldn't need much more to win this. She couldn't match three rivals who raced on the other side of the track but won her group by more than a length. Her dam Midday was very smart so Ralph Beckett's filly probably hasn't reached her peak yet. Soprano came out on top at Ascot and should be thereabouts again.

Indelible 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.15 Haydock: bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap, 1m4f

By James Hill

I'm not sure this is the strongest running of the race. We haven't seen favourite La Yakel since October and his best form is over shorter. Relentless Voyager, on the other hand, comes into this after a close third in a Listed race at York. He's up 7lb for his previous win at Epsom, but he danced in there. He's also entered in a Group 2 at Newmarket next week, but this race is worth £25,000 more.

Relentless Voyager 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.35 Sandown: Coral-Eclipse (Group 1), 1m2f

By Stuart Redding

Derby winner City Of Troy is impossible to oppose. The 2,000 Guineas didn't go to plan but he has won four other starts and his Epsom success couldn't have been more impressive, because he showed a tremendous turn of foot and stayed on strongly. He shouldn't have any trouble coping with the shorter trip on this stiffer track. Dancing Gemini didn't get home in the Derby but looks the best Exacta option.

City Of Troy 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

