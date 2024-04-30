TippingGraeme Rodway
premium
'It's definitely worth giving her another chance' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 30 April 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 30 April 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'Everything looks in place for a big effort' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies on day two of Punchestown
- Big-race trends: will Galopin Des Champs taste defeat in the Punchestown Gold Cup again?
- 'He might finally land a big one' - Tom Segal with two fancies at Punchestown and Ascot on Wednesday
- 'He's undoubtedly been prepared for this' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play at Punchestown
- 'He can gain revenge with Paul Townend taking over' - Adrian Wall with three tips at the Punchestown Festival
more inBetting offers
- Punchestown festival day two free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Gold Cup day
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals
- Champions League Free Bets: Get £100 in betting offers for this week's Semi-final clashes with Paddy Power, William Hill & BetMGM
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'Everything looks in place for a big effort' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies on day two of Punchestown
- Big-race trends: will Galopin Des Champs taste defeat in the Punchestown Gold Cup again?
- 'He might finally land a big one' - Tom Segal with two fancies at Punchestown and Ascot on Wednesday
- 'He's undoubtedly been prepared for this' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play at Punchestown
- 'He can gain revenge with Paul Townend taking over' - Adrian Wall with three tips at the Punchestown Festival
more inBetting offers
- Punchestown festival day two free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Gold Cup day
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals
- Champions League Free Bets: Get £100 in betting offers for this week's Semi-final clashes with Paddy Power, William Hill & BetMGM