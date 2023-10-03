Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Starlight Nation (7.00 Kempton)
Went close at Ascot last time and a similar performance should see him in the mix here back on Polytrack under the in-form Rossa Ryan.
Lee Sharp
Eyecatcher
On Cloud (4.30 Kempton)
Showed clear promise in a better race on her debut and can continue David Simcock's fine run of form.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Ice Max (3.50 Catterick)
Well held in a Listed race last time, but the form of his maiden win over course and distance in August has been nicely franked and the Karl Burke-trained colt makes his nursery debut off an attractive mark.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Tyndrum Gold (7.30 Kempton)
Roger Varian's three-year-old has been showing up well in his recent work on the Limekilns and is expected to bounce back to form here.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Tarraff (5.20 Catterick)
Gained an overdue initial success at Leicester last month and the figures suggest she could follow up.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Monte Linas (7.30 Kempton)
Won his maiden on the Polytrack earlier this season and shaped with promise at Newbury last time despite being slowly away. Can build on that back on the all-weather.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday
