Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Starlight Nation (7.00 Kempton)

Went close at Ascot last time and a similar performance should see him in the mix here back on Polytrack under the in-form Rossa Ryan.

Lee Sharp

Starlight Nation 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Eyecatcher

On Cloud (4.30 Kempton)

Showed clear promise in a better race on her debut and can continue David Simcock's fine run of form.

Mark Brown

On Cloud 16:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David Simcock

Handicappers' nap

Ice Max (3.50 Catterick)

Well held in a Listed race last time, but the form of his maiden win over course and distance in August has been nicely franked and the Karl Burke-trained colt makes his nursery debut off an attractive mark.

Paul Curtis

Ice Max 15:50 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Newmarket nap

Tyndrum Gold (7.30 Kempton)

Roger Varian's three-year-old has been showing up well in his recent work on the Limekilns and is expected to bounce back to form here.

David Milnes

Tyndrum Gold 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Tarraff (5.20 Catterick)

Gained an overdue initial success at Leicester last month and the figures suggest she could follow up.

Dave Edwards

Tarraff 17:20 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Monte Linas (7.30 Kempton)

Won his maiden on the Polytrack earlier this season and shaped with promise at Newbury last time despite being slowly away. Can build on that back on the all-weather.

Neil McCabe

Monte Linas 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday

