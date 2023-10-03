The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Ballycamus (4.05 Bangor)

The Nigel Twiston-Davies yard have been in great form and they head to Bangor with Ballycamus, their sole runner of the day. This looks the ideal race for the six-year-old, who is seen best on soft ground and has plenty of stamina for long trips. His last win came earlier in the year at Newbury over three miles, and he won that comfortably by three and a quarter lengths without having to do too much towards the end. He is only rated 6lb higher now, and should be backed to provide the yard with another first-time-out winner this season.

Navarre Express (5.12 Nottingham)

The last race at Nottingham features two progressive three-year-olds, I Still Have Faith and Navarre Express. Both won on their previous start with a bit in hand and should have plenty more to offer, but it is the latter who I am expecting to win. Navarre Express broke her maiden last time, winning impressively by five and a half lengths over 1m4f. There was a lot to like about how she travelled that day, and although she is up against better opposition, she should not have an issue down in trip with conditions being in her favour. Dubai Souq should make the running here and set it up nicely for Navarre Express to come and outstay the others in these tough conditions.

Starlight Nation (7.00 Kempton)

He outran odds of 18-1 when finishing third at Ascot last month and even looked like the potential winner at one point. It was a good performance, and a repeat of that should see him go very close. He is no stranger to Kempton, having run here on his first four career starts, so the switch back to the Polytrack surface should be no issue. The booking of Rossa Ryan can only be a positive. There aren't many jockeys in the country riding better than him.

