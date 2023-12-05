Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Duke Of Oxford (8.00 Kempton)

Did well to come from off the pace and win on his first go over 2m here last time, and as an unexposed stayer Michael Bell's three-year-old has the potential to step up again now he's found his trip.

Steffan Edwards

Duke Of Oxford 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tyler Heard (3lb) Tnr: Michael Bell

The Punt nap

Twirling (6.30 Kempton)

Won over course and distance on her debut and finished third in a strong novice contest after a ten-month layoff, finishing a few lengths clear of a couple of reopposing rivals. William Buick's mount can defy a 7lb penalty to win this.

Lee Sharp

Twirling 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicapper's nap

Galice Macalo (2.35 Ludlow)

Bolted up when switched back to hurdles off just a 3lb lower mark last season and, after a couple of runs over fences, the Jane Williams-trained mare could benefit from this latest return to hurdling.

Steve Mason

Galice Macalo 14:35 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Speed figures

Magical Maggie (2.35 Ludlow)

Course-and-distance winner in April who goes well fresh. Has won half her ten starts and can maintain her fine strike-rate.

Dave Edwards

Magical Maggie 14:35 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Jay Tidball (5lb) Tnr: Alastair Ralph

Dark horse

Rhubarb (3.20 Lingfield)

Has gained last three wins – and four out of five in total – over this 5f trip, most recently at Nottingham in October. Beaten over further last twice and creeping down to a fair mark again.

Dylan Hill

Rhubarb 15:20 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Richard Price

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

