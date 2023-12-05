The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's two horse racing tips at Kempton and Ludlow

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Fantastikas (1.25 Ludlow)

I backed him last time when he made his seasonal reappearance at Newton Abbot, and I was certainly not the only one as he was well supported into 5-2 on the day. I was pleased with how he travelled through the contest, like many others, as he hit even-money on Betfair before three out. He found nothing off the bridle, dropped away very quickly and finished sixth. I'm willing to put this down to him needing the run, and I'm going to give him another go against similar opposition, especially now he is 17lb lower than his last winning mark. James Turner takes 7lb off and the conditional has been riding for the Twiston-Davies yard regularly, enjoying a few winners this season.

Twirling (6.30 Kempton)

This filly should be strongly fancied to defy a 7lb penalty. She won on her debut here in February, beating two Godolphin runners who have turned out to be good horses. She missed the Flat season and was next seen here in the first week of November. She carried a penalty that day and only managed third, but she did finish a few lengths clear of two of these rivals, Throubi and Flindrikin. Given these two look the only dangers on paper, Twirling should be expected to win here, and the only way she can get beat is if she throws the race away. With both of her runs coming over this course and distance, I wouldn't expect that to happen.

