US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga

The Grade 1 Alfred G Vanderbilt Handicap has been won by some wonderful sprinters down the years and this year will be no exception as Breeders' Cup Sprint winner Elite Power and five-time stakes winner Gunite clash in what promises to be a top-class race.

The William Mott-trained Elite Power has won his last seven, but Steve Asmussen’s Gunite , who has high-class form himself, could have more improvement in him over this 6f distance and is taken to get the better of the favourite.

He has form figures of 2112 at this course, one of which was a Grade 1 win over 7f as a two-year-old, and is the type of horse who will get better the older he gets, as his sire Gun Runner did, so it would be no surprise should he get the better of Elite Power down the stretch.

Brad Cox saddles three in his bid to win the Jim Dandy Stakes for the second time in three years, having struck with Essential Quality in 2021.

The trio, alongside the Asmussen-trained Disarm, will have their work cut out to get the better of potential superstar Forte , who is using this as a prep for next month's Travers Stakes.

Todd Pletcher’s champion juvenile has the world at his feet. After winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, he returned as a three-year-old to land the Fountain Of Youth and the Florida Derby, which set up a bid at last month's Belmont Stakes.

He went into the Belmont off a two month lay-off, having unfortunately missed the Kentucky Derby, but ran with tremendous credit, coming from the back of the field to finish second behind Arcangelo.

The son of Violence has the Breeders’ Cup Classic as the end of season aim so he can take this, and the Travers, before lining up for the big one at Santa Anita in November.

