US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Santa Anita

Philip D’Amato has a strong hand with three runners in the Grade 3 Monrovia Stakes and it’s the oldest mare in this field, , who can prove the pick of his team and win at her favourite course.

Seven of her nine wins have been at Santa Anita and there is no doubting her class, with six of her victories coming in stakes company.

She comes here off a six-month layoff, which shouldn't be a problem as she has gone well fresh in the past. There doesn’t seem to be much early pace and, if Ricardo Gonzalez can get out quickly and into a prominent position from stall ten, this likeable mare will have every chance.

The Santa Anita Oaks has been won by some lovely fillies and the pick of this year's strong field is .

Peter Miller’s classy daughter of Arrogate made giant strides as a two-year-old. After breaking her maiden at Del Mar, she returned there to win the Grade 1 Debutante Stakes.

She showed a determined attitude to win by a head that day and followed up with a rallying victory in the Grade 2 Chandelier Stakes over this course and distance.

Having been runner-up to Faiza at this course on last month's reappearance, she is fancied to come on a good amount and set up a big three-year-old campaign.

