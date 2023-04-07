Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Lucky Sweynesse and Courier Wonder

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts forecast

Fantastic Treasure

10.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Happy Day

10.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

There will be no gongs awarded to tipsters putting up star performers Lucky Sweynesse and California Spangle as their best on this 11-race Sha Tin card, which acts as a prelude to Champions Day on April 30, but value may be found in the forecast as finding what will run second to Hong Kong’s top-rated sprinter in the Group 2 Sprint Cup (9.05) is not straightforward, with tactics likely to play a big part in the outcome of the seven-runner 6f contest.

Zac Purton is reunited with the Manfred Man-trained sprinter after chasing him home aboard California Spangle in the 7f Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup last month (visiting rider James McDonald had the winning ride). He has been aboard Lucky Sweynesse in six of his ten wins so he knows well that the four-year-old is not always the fastest away from the starting gate.

He will be eager to get a clear run early, and if he does, he should have no trouble in registering another success.

But who finishes second? Trainer John Size has been openly upbeat about the wellbeing of , who after winning his first five starts on the trot, has not greeted the judge in nearly two years, mainly due to his high handicap rating. The set weights conditions of the race, plus dropping back in trip, will suit the gelding and he is selected to fill the runner-up slot, marginally ahead of Wellington, who must always be respected, although his inside draw (1) may prove awkward in tactical circumstances.

California Spangle, also to be ridden by Purton, is the day’s other good thing in the Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy (9.40) over a mile. Like Lucky Sweynesse, he will be a raging-hot favourite but cannot be opposed.

Size, again, saddles the likely danger, multiple Group 1 winner Waikuku.

Hugh Bowman is back with an attractive book of rides, including the David Hayes-trained , who should be finishing strongly from a wide draw (10) in the Class 2 7f handicap (10.15), with the untapped Red Lion under Purton, who is riding at his lightest weight, seen as the biggest threat.

Save something for the Alexis Badel-ridden in the finale, the Class 3 7f handicap (10.50). The Chris So-trained gelding is a course-and-distance winner and will appreciate the drop back in trip, and he also has the advantage of an inside draw (4).

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

2 We Are Hero

8 Metro Warrior

8.35

3 Happy Golf

7 Timestorm

9.05

1 Lucky Sweynesse

3 Courier Wonder

9.40

1 California Spangle

2 Waikuku

10.15

3 Fantastic Treasure

9 Red Lion

10.50

4 Solid Impact

12 Happy Day

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.30am.

