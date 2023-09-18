Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Battista (5.10 Yarmouth)

Progressed well in three novice runs for John and Thady Gosden and went close on handicap debut last month. Gelded since and step up in trip will suit; should be more to come.

Stuart Langley

Battista 17:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Balqaa (6.00 Newcastle)

Winner of a division of this race last year off the same mark, the Stella Barclay-trained mare was just denied in a similar race over course and distance last week and can go one better.

Paul Curtis

Balqaa 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb) Tnr: Stella Barclay

Eyecatcher

Tuxedo Junction (5.10 Yarmouth)

Excuses of late and now finds himself down in grade off a reduced rating. Looks capable of going well for the in-form James Fanshawe yard.

Mark Brown

Tuxedo Junction 17:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newmarket nap

Manhattan Mirage (3.25 Yarmouth)

Drawn on the wrong side when third on his debut at Ffos Las, Alice Haynes's youngster has since worked well on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Manhattan Mirage 15:25 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

Casanova (5.00 Listowel)

Big player in this handicap if able to reproduce the figure he clocked when third in the Listed race on this card a year ago.

Craig Thake

Casanova 17:00 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Dark horse

Alfred (2.15 Yarmouth)

Went close over 7f at Lingfield a couple of starts ago. Too keen at Kempton over a mile last time and has ground to make up on Rosenzoo, but the drop back to 7f looks in his favour.

Tom Gibbings

Alfred 14:15 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

