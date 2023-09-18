The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Dragonfruit (3.10 Uttoxeter)

Based on recent form the eight-year-old has a bit to prove but his best runs in recent seasons have come when fresh, so this return from a 193-day break could be the time to catch him. All his best efforts have come when there has been some juice in the ground so the recent rain, with the possibility of more to come, also increases confidence. He is down to a career-low mark of 99 here, which looks very workable. His last win came off 107 and his best effort last season came on his reappearance when second off 110. His jockey takes off another 5lb, so he looks to have plenty going for him.

Katey Kontent (4.35 Yarmouth)

Clive Cox’s filly looked promising in the early part of her juvenile campaign last season, winning her first two races before a highly creditable sixth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. She made a lacklustre reappearance at Sandown back in June but her two starts since have been more encouraging. On her handicap debut at Newbury last month, she travelled strongly but was given too much to do, the winner getting an uncontested lead, but she stayed on well. She then put up a similar effort at Salisbury 12 days ago when up in class on her first attempt at 6f. She has dropped another 1lb for that and if she can race closer to the pace she definitely has the ability to figure in the finish.

Battista (5.10 Yarmouth)

Having progressed well in three novice races, winning the last of them, he stepped into handicap company at Sandown last month. He made good headway into second but looked a bit awkward under pressure and couldn’t get to the winner. The form is not bad, though, with the winner going in again and the third also running well since. His breeding suggests this step up in trip should suit and the recent gelding operation may help him focus. With only four runs under his belt, you have to think there should be more to come and the Gosdens don’t have many handicapping at this level.

