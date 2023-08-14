Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Golden Shot (4.00 Nottingham)

Carries a 5lb penalty for a 27-length win at Ffos Las last week and fancied to follow up for Sir Mark Prescott from a good draw.

David Milnes

Golden Shot 16:00 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Greatgadian (6.45 Chelmsford)

Has an excellent record over course and distance, winning twice off higher marks last year, and finishing a close up third off 9lb higher than his current mark in March. Back on the all-weather for the first time since, there are grounds for anticipating a return to form from the Roger Varian-trained gelding.

Paul Curtis

Greatgadian 18:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

The Punt nap

Buddy's Beauty (5.05 Nottingham)

Lightly raced four-year-old who is bidding to land a hat-trick. John Gallagher's course-and-distance winner has been put up 10lb for her latest success at Leicester, but she looks progressive and could still be well ahead of the handicapper.

Lee Sharp

Buddy's Beauty 17:05 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: John Gallagher

Speed figures

Spirit Of Applause (4.30 Nottingham)

Found the step up to class 2 company too much last time and returns to class 4 today where he has clocked his two best speed figures.

Craig Thake

Spirit Of Applause 16:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Motriff (3.30 Nottingham)

The William Haggas-trained colt made some promising late headway on his debut at Chelmsford last month and that experience, combined with this stiffer track, should bring reward.

Marcus Buckland

Motriff 15:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Hard Act To Follow (5.40 Chelmsford)

Stepped up from a disappointing debut when a good fifth of 13 over course and distance last time and could be open to further improvement with Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time.

Jamie Griffith

Hard Act To Follow 17:40 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

