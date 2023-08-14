The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Buddy's Beauty (5.05 Nottingham)

This lightly raced four-year-old is bidding to land a hat-trick after winning back-to-back in handicaps. She started on a mark of 50 and came here for her handicap debut, where she outbattled Apache Star to break her maiden. The signs were there that she was ahead of the handicapper, and she backed it up by scoring a second success two weeks later, winning impressively by four and a half lengths. The handicapper reacted and put her up another 10lb, taking her to a mark of 65, but that is far from her ceiling, and I will be backing her.

Shining Jewel (5.40 Chelmsford)

This looks to be a two-horse race between Fakhama and Shining Jewel. Both are well bred, but it is the daughter of Siyouni who I will be siding with. Shining Jewel showed a lot of promise on her debut as a juvenile, but she was put away, and we saw her in April as a three-year-old. Excuses can be made for her second run as the ground was soft, which may have hindered her. She has since had a wind op, and I expect a better showing from her.

Greatgadian (6.45 Chelmsford)

His form figures at the track read 113. He last ran here in March when finishing third, sandwiched between two 100+ rated horses. Chichester (second) has won the Ganton Stakes since, and Pride Of America (fourth) won the John Smith's Cup. He runs off a mark of 90 and both of his wins around here have come off a higher rating. He has been running okay on turf this season but has generally been going over a mile. He is at his best over ten furlongs on the all-weather. It would be silly to write him off against the fancied three-year-olds, especially considering how well handicapped he is.

