Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Cruise (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Drops in class having been unlucky not to land a gamble at Kempton on her reappearance.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Cruise19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Handicappers' nap

Gingerbred (1.45 Exeter)

Only a couple of pounds higher in the handicap than when scoring at the course in February and the step up to today's trip could bring improvement.
Steve Mason

Silk
Gingerbred13:45 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Martin (7lb)Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

The Punt nap

Goldsmith (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Has improved a lot since switching to the Alice Haynes yard. There will be a good pace for him to aim at and can take this with a late strong finishing run.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Goldsmith19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

West Country nap

Electric Annie (2.45 Exeter)

Has fallen down the weights without running terribly. Handles this ground well and could be too good for these.
James Stevens

Silk
Electric Annie14:45 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Mr George Hiscock (7lb)Tnr: Robert Walford

Speed figures

Tajawal (Wolverhampton 6.30)

Clocked a decent time on racecourse debut despite running very green and can take this before going on to better things.
Craig Thake

Silk
Tajawal18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Shantou Flyer (4.15 Exeter)

Stayed on well when last seen at Cheltenham. In a lower grade this afternoon and he should be very hard to bear with ground to suit.
Kevin Riddle

Silk
Shantou Flyer16:15 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (7lb)Tnr: S Loxton

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing

Published on 10 April 2023Last updated 18:41, 10 April 2023
