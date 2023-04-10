Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(7.30 Wolverhampton)

Drops in class having been unlucky not to land a gamble at Kempton on her reappearance.

Steffan Edwards

Cruise 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)

Handicappers' nap

(1.45 Exeter)

Only a couple of pounds higher in the handicap than when scoring at the course in February and the step up to today's trip could bring improvement.

Steve Mason

Gingerbred 13:45 Exeter

The Punt nap

(7.00 Wolverhampton)

Has improved a lot since switching to the Alice Haynes yard. There will be a good pace for him to aim at and can take this with a late strong finishing run.

Lee Sharp

Goldsmith 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)

West Country nap

(2.45 Exeter)

Has fallen down the weights without running terribly. Handles this ground well and could be too good for these.

James Stevens

Electric Annie 14:45 Exeter

Speed figures

(Wolverhampton 6.30)

Clocked a decent time on racecourse debut despite running very green and can take this before going on to better things.

Craig Thake

Tajawal 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)

Dark horse

(4.15 Exeter)

Stayed on well when last seen at Cheltenham. In a lower grade this afternoon and he should be very hard to bear with ground to suit.

Kevin Riddle

Shantou Flyer 16:15 Exeter

