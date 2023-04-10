Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Cruise (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Drops in class having been unlucky not to land a gamble at Kempton on her reappearance.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Gingerbred (1.45 Exeter)
Only a couple of pounds higher in the handicap than when scoring at the course in February and the step up to today's trip could bring improvement.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Goldsmith (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Has improved a lot since switching to the Alice Haynes yard. There will be a good pace for him to aim at and can take this with a late strong finishing run.
Lee Sharp
West Country nap
Electric Annie (2.45 Exeter)
Has fallen down the weights without running terribly. Handles this ground well and could be too good for these.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Tajawal (Wolverhampton 6.30)
Clocked a decent time on racecourse debut despite running very green and can take this before going on to better things.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Shantou Flyer (4.15 Exeter)
Stayed on well when last seen at Cheltenham. In a lower grade this afternoon and he should be very hard to bear with ground to suit.
Kevin Riddle
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
