The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horseracing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(2.15 Exeter)

This ex-Flat horse got off the mark over hurdles last time, beating an odds-on shot by 26 lengths. This wouldn't have come as much of a surprise to some, as the form of his previous run has worked out very well, with the second, fourth, and fifth all winning since. The only criticism would be that he did race freely at times, so there is room for improvement, but he does look like a decent prospect, who will progress nicely and could be much better than his opening mark of 118. There will be 12 rivals, but none of them looks as well handicapped as him, so he should be fancied for this.

(3.00 Pontefract)

Robert Cowell has a good hand in this race with Arecibo and Clarendon House, but it is the latter I'll be siding with under regular jockey Ray Dawson. The five-year-old has form figures of 12 when running fresh, and that second was to Raasel, who was rated 94 that day (now 106), so it's fair to say he came against one who was thrown in. Clarendon House only managed to get himself in the winner's enclosure once last season, but he was regularly running in races with stronger fields than this. The danger looks to be the bottomweight Ey Up It's Maggie, who won at Doncaster without having to do too much. This was against a much weaker field though and she may get found out against his higher-rated rivals.

(7.00 Wolverhampton)

Could not have had a better start when switching to the Alice Haynes yard, winning on his first two starts. He could not quite land the hat-trick at Lingfield but still ran well in defeat. There looks to be more to come from him off this mark, and if he can take to Wolverhampton as he did to Lingfield, it will be tough for his rivals to beat him. The pace will come from either Harbour Vision or Carey Street, and they will set it up nicely for Goldsmith to take the lead late with a strong finishing run.

