Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch eyes the eve-of-Cheltenham £100,000 guarantee
There is £100,000 guaranteed in the eve-of-Cheltenham Placepot for an interesting card at Wolverhampton.
Give A Little Back, who has form figures of 32 on his last two Dunstall Park starts, sets the standard in leg one (5.30), with course-and-distance winner Kardinya a live player too.
The Charlie Johnston-trained Timewave, who made all at Kempton on his first venture into handicaps, still looks fairly treated off 6lb higher in leg two (6.00).
American Rose and Eight Mile, both reasonably well drawn, look the pair to concentrate on in leg three (6.30)
Divine Rapture justified 5-6 favouritism on her debut at Lingfield over a mile. The slightly longer trip at Wolverhampton should play to her strengths, so she should take a considerable amount of beating in leg four (7.00).
Rock Chant, comfortable winner by three and three-quarter lengths of a 2m handicap at Lingfield last Wednesday, ought to make a bold bid to follow up under a 5lb penalty in leg five (7.30). Frame Rate is worth including as an insurance policy should Rock Chant find this race coming too soon.
Letmelivemylife, winner of three of his 13 starts, appeals in the final leg (8.00).
Wolverhampton Placepot perm
5.30
4 Give A Little Back
9 Kardinya
6.00
6 Timewave
6.30
2 American Rose
7 Eight Mile
7.00
1 Divine Rapture
7.30
1 Rock Chant
6 Frame Rate
8.00
2 Letmelivemylife
2x1x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines
