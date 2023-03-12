Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch eyes the eve-of-Cheltenham £100,000 guarantee

There is £100,000 guaranteed in the eve-of-Cheltenham Placepot for an interesting card at Wolverhampton.

, who has form figures of 32 on his last two Dunstall Park starts, sets the standard in leg one (5.30), with course-and-distance winner a live player too.

The Charlie Johnston-trained , who made all at Kempton on his first venture into handicaps, still looks fairly treated off 6lb higher in leg two (6.00).

and , both reasonably well drawn, look the pair to concentrate on in leg three (6.30)

justified 5-6 favouritism on her debut at Lingfield over a mile. The slightly longer trip at Wolverhampton should play to her strengths, so she should take a considerable amount of beating in leg four (7.00).

, comfortable winner by three and three-quarter lengths of a 2m handicap at Lingfield last Wednesday, ought to make a bold bid to follow up under a 5lb penalty in leg five (7.30). is worth including as an insurance policy should Rock Chant find this race coming too soon.

, winner of three of his 13 starts, appeals in the final leg (8.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

4 Give A Little Back

9 Kardinya

6.00

6 Timewave

6.30

2 American Rose

7 Eight Mile

7.00

1 Divine Rapture

7.30

1 Rock Chant

6 Frame Rate

8.00

2 Letmelivemylife

2x1x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

