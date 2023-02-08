Doncaster Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 pool
The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool at Doncaster.
The opening 2m½f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (1.05) is an open race and it’s worth including two. Professor Calculus and Half The Freedom look like the best options.
Achnamara was rated 93 on the Flat and is capable of better over hurdles than he showed when last on his debut at Fontwell. He goes in the 2m½f juvenile maiden hurdle (1.40).
There are only seven lining up for the 3m handicap chase (2.15) and that means just two places. Future Benefits is in good form and can take another step forward, but Elleon goes in too.
Eight have been declared for the following 3m½f handicap hurdle (2.50) and Romeo Brown is one of my bets of the day. Put him in alongside the course-and-distance scorer Silver Flyer.
There is a small field for the 2m½f novice hurdle (3.25) and only two places will be on offer if all five run. Hullnback and Spirit Of Regulus are the two form horses and can be included.
The 2m4½f handicap chase (4.00) is the last leg and Fanzio and Tupelo Mississippi appeal most.
Doncaster Placepot perm
1.05
6 Professor Calculus
7 Half The Freedom
1.40
1 Achnamara
2.15
4 Future Benefits
7 Elleon
2.50
2 Romeo Brown
3 Silver Flyer
3.25
1 Hullnback
2 Spirit Of Regulus
4.00
4 Tupelo Mississippi
5 Fanzio
2x1x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.