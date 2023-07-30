Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Expelliarmus (7.50 Galway)

The Joseph O'Brien-trained three-year-old has caught the eye more than once and goes handicapping off a fair mark with Hugh Horgan's 7lb claim a bonus.

Mark Brown

Expelliarmus 19:50 Galway View Racecard Jky: Hugh Horgan (7lb) Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

The Punt nap

Teed Up (6.40 Galway)

Impressive winner at this meeting over hurdles last year and finished second in the November Handicap at Doncaster. Only 3lb higher for encouraging comeback second and looks to have been mapped out for this by trainer Emmet Mullins.

Matt Rennie



Teed Up 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mr R W Barron (7lb) Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Newmarket nap

Red Zone Hero (2.30 Ayr)

Ran well to be second to a decent type at Yarmouth last time and has since worked well on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Red Zone Hero 14:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Michael Bell

Handicappers' nap

Sixcor (5.25 Ayr)

Three-time course-and-distance winner for Linda Perratt. Having slipped in the weights, he suggested a return to his best was imminent when third at Musselburgh last time.

Matt Gardner

Sixcor 17:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

Speed figures

Novak (3.40 Ayr)

Has won his last three starts, improved his speed rating each time and may continue to defy the handicapper.

Dave Edwards

Novak 15:40 Ayr View Racecard Jky: William Pyle (7lb) Tnr: Iain Jardine

Dark horse

Goose Rock (5.52 Lingfield)

Went down narrowly on penultimate start at Yarmouth and although he failed to fire last time, that was in a higher grade. Drops back in class on this step up in trip and not one to discount.

Tom Gibbings

Goose Rock 17:52 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: John Ryan

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing

