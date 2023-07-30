Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Expelliarmus (7.50 Galway)

The Joseph O'Brien-trained three-year-old has caught the eye more than once and goes handicapping off a fair mark with Hugh Horgan's 7lb claim a bonus.
Mark Brown

Silk
Expelliarmus19:50 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Hugh Horgan (7lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

The Punt nap

Teed Up (6.40 Galway)

Impressive winner at this meeting over hurdles last year and finished second in the November Handicap at Doncaster. Only 3lb higher for encouraging comeback second and looks to have been mapped out for this by trainer Emmet Mullins.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Teed Up18:40 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Mr R W Barron (7lb)Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Newmarket nap

Red Zone Hero (2.30 Ayr)

Ran well to be second to a decent type at Yarmouth last time and has since worked well on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Red Zone Hero14:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Michael Bell

Handicappers'  nap

Sixcor (5.25 Ayr)

Three-time course-and-distance winner for Linda Perratt. Having slipped in the weights, he suggested a return to his best was imminent when third at Musselburgh last time.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Sixcor17:25 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb)Tnr: Linda Perratt

Speed figures

Novak (3.40 Ayr)

Has won his last three starts, improved his speed rating each time and may continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Novak15:40 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: William Pyle (7lb)Tnr: Iain Jardine

Dark horse

Goose Rock (5.52 Lingfield)

Went down narrowly on penultimate start at Yarmouth and although he failed to fire last time, that was in a higher grade. Drops back in class on this step up in trip and not one to discount.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Goose Rock17:52 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: John Ryan

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 08:11, 31 July 2023
icon
