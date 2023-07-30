The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from the opening day of the Galway festival on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on the opening day of the Galway festival on Monday.

Mythology (6.10 Galway)

This Joseph O'Brien-trained juvenile has the most experience in the field in the 7f maiden, and he can finally make that count. A 320,000 gns purchase earlier this year, he was not disgraced in Group 2 company in the Railway Stakes on his penultimate start, but did not have the class to go with the Aidan O'Brien-trained newcomer Henry Longfellow on his first try at 7f at the Curragh last time. Henry Longfellow is already a leading fancy for next year's Classics so he did well to stay on and finish second behind him, and if he replicates that performance in this, he will be hard to beat.

Teed Up (6.40 Galway)

This six-year-old is proving to be a progressive, versatile performer under both codes and it would be no shock if he has been lined up for this by his shrewd trainer, Emmet Mullins. The son of Gleneagles ran twice at this meeting last year over hurdles, finishing second before an impressive win, but has only ran three times since. He took the eye when second in the November Handicap at Doncaster last term and returned when runner-up again over 2m at Tramore, in which he stayed on strongly at the finish. A 3lb rise for that effort still looks lenient and his draw in stall 11 should be no problem either.

Youcrackmeup (7.50 Galway)

The drop back in trip could work the trick for this three-year-old, who has thrived since being switched to handicaps. A winner on his first start in this company at Roscommon in early June, he ran with great credit off a 13lb higher mark when runner-up over 2m at Limerick last time, but looked like he did not stay the trip when raced handily under an apprentice jockey. Trainer Jessica Harrington's main jockey Shane Foley is on board in this off just a 2lb higher mark, with the duo having won the last two runnings of this race.

