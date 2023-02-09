Racing Post logo
Bangor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 pool

author image
Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor

The Tote are putting up their £100,000 Placepot guarantee at Bangor, so the bet appeals there.

The meeting kicks off with a five-runner 3m hunter chase (1.20). Secret Investor will be long odds-on and should be good enough to finish in the first two.

The 2m4½f mares’ novice limited handicap chase (1.50) is another with five runners. Miah Grace and Effernock Fizz set the standard.

The 3m5½f handicap chase (2.20) is more competitive and I fancy a couple in this one. No Cruise Yet is the up-and-coming chaser, while Skandiburg has the back class to be involved.

There are nine lining up for the 2m½f handicap hurdle (2.50), and Rewired is a confident selection to finish in the first three. He has consistently placed in handicap company recently.

Crambo is another banker in the following 2m½f novice hurdle (3.25), but the last leg is a tricky six-runner 2m7f novice handicap hurdle (4.00). Ramo and Basford look  the two to concentrate on.

Bangor Placepot perm

1.20
1 Secret Investor

1.50
1 Effernock Fizz
2 Miah Grace

2.20
1 Skandiburg
7 No Cruise Yet

2.50
Rewired

3.25
1 Crambo

4.00
Basford
Ramo

1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = eight lines

Published on 9 February 2023Last updated 18:24, 9 February 2023
