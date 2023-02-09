Bangor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 pool
The Tote are putting up their £100,000 Placepot guarantee at Bangor, so the bet appeals there.
The meeting kicks off with a five-runner 3m hunter chase (1.20). Secret Investor will be long odds-on and should be good enough to finish in the first two.
The 2m4½f mares’ novice limited handicap chase (1.50) is another with five runners. Miah Grace and Effernock Fizz set the standard.
The 3m5½f handicap chase (2.20) is more competitive and I fancy a couple in this one. No Cruise Yet is the up-and-coming chaser, while Skandiburg has the back class to be involved.
There are nine lining up for the 2m½f handicap hurdle (2.50), and Rewired is a confident selection to finish in the first three. He has consistently placed in handicap company recently.
Crambo is another banker in the following 2m½f novice hurdle (3.25), but the last leg is a tricky six-runner 2m7f novice handicap hurdle (4.00). Ramo and Basford look the two to concentrate on.
Bangor Placepot perm
1.20
1 Secret Investor
1.50
1 Effernock Fizz
2 Miah Grace
2.20
1 Skandiburg
7 No Cruise Yet
2.50
3 Rewired
3.25
1 Crambo
4.00
4 Basford
6 Ramo
1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = eight lines
Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.