Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Itchy Feet (1.40 Market Rasen)

Should come on for last month's reappearance and runs off the same mark as when winning at Huntingdon in January. Returning to a right-handed track for the first time since then is a positive, as is having Sean Bowen back in the saddle.

Harry Wilson

Handicappers' nap

Vocal Duke (2.25 Newcastle)

Jimmy Moffatt and Charlotte Jones have combined to win with seven of their last nine runners and this well-handicapped seven-year-old looks a likely type to continue this rich vein of form.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Daheer (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Shaped well on his return from a break here last time, especially as he didn't get the clearest of runs. He should be sharper for that, and Billy Loughnane takes over in the saddle today.

Steffan Edwards

Speed figures

Itso Fury (2.40 Wincanton)

He would not be the first Jonjo O'Neill-trained horse to badly need his first run of the season and the six-year-old did enough on the clock a couple times last season to suggest he can land this handicap.

Craig Thake

Dark horse

Ancient Times (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Returns from a break having dropped back to his last winning mark. Capable when fresh and remains open to improvement on artificial surfaces.

Jake Aldrich

West Country nap

Doyen For Money (3.50 Wincanton)

Too keen when beaten last time but would have strong claims on the form of his Plumpton win in April and Anthony Honeyball is in top form.

James Stevens

