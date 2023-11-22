Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Itchy Feet (1.40 Market Rasen)

Should come on for last month's reappearance and runs off the same mark as when winning at Huntingdon in January. Returning to a right-handed track for the first time since then is a positive, as is having Sean Bowen back in the saddle.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Itchy Feet13:40 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Handicappers' nap

Vocal Duke (2.25 Newcastle)

Jimmy Moffatt and Charlotte Jones have combined to win with seven of their last nine runners and this well-handicapped seven-year-old looks a likely type to continue this rich vein of form.
Steve Mason

Silk
Vocal Duke14:25 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb)Tnr: James Moffatt

Eyecatcher

Daheer (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Shaped well on his return from a break here last time, especially as he didn't get the clearest of runs. He should be sharper for that, and Billy Loughnane takes over in the saddle today.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Daheer20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Speed figures

Itso Fury (2.40 Wincanton)

He would not be the first Jonjo O'Neill-trained horse to badly need his first run of the season and the six-year-old did enough on the clock a couple times last season to suggest he can land this handicap.
Craig Thake

Silk
Itso Fury14:40 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: James Smith (7lb)Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Ancient Times (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Returns from a break having dropped back to his last winning mark. Capable when fresh and remains open to improvement on artificial surfaces.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Ancient Times20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

West Country nap

Doyen For Money (3.50 Wincanton)

Too keen when beaten last time but would have strong claims on the form of his Plumpton win in April and Anthony Honeyball is in top form.
James Stevens

Silk
Doyen For Money15:50 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Published on 22 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:14, 22 November 2023

