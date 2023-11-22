Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Itchy Feet (1.40 Market Rasen)
Should come on for last month's reappearance and runs off the same mark as when winning at Huntingdon in January. Returning to a right-handed track for the first time since then is a positive, as is having Sean Bowen back in the saddle.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Vocal Duke (2.25 Newcastle)
Jimmy Moffatt and Charlotte Jones have combined to win with seven of their last nine runners and this well-handicapped seven-year-old looks a likely type to continue this rich vein of form.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Daheer (8.30 Wolverhampton)
Shaped well on his return from a break here last time, especially as he didn't get the clearest of runs. He should be sharper for that, and Billy Loughnane takes over in the saddle today.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Itso Fury (2.40 Wincanton)
He would not be the first Jonjo O'Neill-trained horse to badly need his first run of the season and the six-year-old did enough on the clock a couple times last season to suggest he can land this handicap.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Ancient Times (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Returns from a break having dropped back to his last winning mark. Capable when fresh and remains open to improvement on artificial surfaces.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Doyen For Money (3.50 Wincanton)
Too keen when beaten last time but would have strong claims on the form of his Plumpton win in April and Anthony Honeyball is in top form.
James Stevens
