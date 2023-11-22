The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Newcastle and Market Rasen on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday. . .

Solway Primrose (1.15 Newcastle)

Showed promise when upped in trip in two handicaps at Perth and Hexham in September and October, but wind surgery since that latest third seemed to help as she recorded her first success under rules back at that track two weeks ago. She made up her ground from the rear easily, suggesting there was plenty more to come, and she's still very lightly raced for her age. She's proven at the trip and in heavy conditions, so can follow up here.

Itchy Feet (1.40 Market Rasen)

A Grade 1 novice chase winner, Itchy Feet lost his way over fences but seemed to be rejuvenated when returned to hurdles at Huntingdon in January, making virtually all to land a Pertemps qualifier. I don't think it was just the return to hurdles that gave him a spark, but going right-handed too. He has recorded his three highest Racing Post Ratings going that way around, and his last four wins have all come right-handed as well. His next four starts after that success all came at left-handed tracks and he's disappointed, but he finds himself back on his last winning mark. He can be forgiven for pulling up on his reappearance at Newton Abbot, as he'd prefer better ground, but that should have put him spot on for this and he is reunited with Sean Bowen, which is an added bonus.

Tom Cody (1.50 Newcastle)

Won five times in points on ground ranging from good to soft to heavy before finishing a respectable fourth in a 2m4f novice hurdle at Carlisle on his stable debut for Rebecca Menzies last month. That outing came after a 201-day break, so he should strip fitter for it, and he looks very interesting making his handicap chase debut. His opening mark doesn't look overly stiff, while the return to fences and longer distance look obvious positives.

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders bids to follow Tuesday's 6-4 and 9-4 winners and has three tips including a double at Wolverhampton

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.