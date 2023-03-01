Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Mullinaree (3.25 Taunton)
Dug deep when reaching a good second at Sedgefield last week. Should prove hard to beat over this longer trip.
Dave Randall
Handicappers' nap
Terresita (2.25 Ludlow)
Down to a good mark and has the assistance of a 10lb claiming conditional who was seen to good effect on the stable's Pearly Island at Huntingdon in January.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Shirocco's Dream (2.50 Taunton)
Impressive enough when making all at Huntingdon last time. Still well handicapped and can strike again.
James Stevens
The Punt nap
Quoi De Neuf (3.00 Ludlow)
Lost his way a little bit but bounced back to his best when an easy winner of 2m5f handicap hurdle here eight days ago. Off a 4lb higher mark over fences in this but pedigree suggests he will stay and good ground will be perfect.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Buxted Too (2.00 Newcastle)
Has made steady progress this year and the ratings suggest this dual course and distance winner can complete a sparkling nap-hand.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
The Bold Thady (3.25 Taunton)
Yet to win under rules but showed he was capable of making his mark at this level, finishing second at Exeter last time out. Can go close in this.
Tom Gibbings
