Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Mullinaree (3.25 Taunton)

Dug deep when reaching a good second at Sedgefield last week. Should prove hard to beat over this longer trip.
Dave Randall

Handicappers' nap

Terresita (2.25 Ludlow)

Down to a good mark and has the assistance of a 10lb claiming conditional who was seen to good effect on the stable's Pearly Island at Huntingdon in January.
Steve Mason

West Country nap

Shirocco's Dream (2.50 Taunton)

Impressive enough when making all at Huntingdon last time. Still well handicapped and can strike again.
James Stevens

The Punt nap

Quoi De Neuf (3.00 Ludlow)

Lost his way a little bit but bounced back to his best when an easy winner of 2m5f handicap hurdle here eight days ago. Off a 4lb higher mark over fences in this but pedigree suggests he will stay and good ground will be perfect.
Matt Rennie

Speed figures

Buxted Too (2.00 Newcastle)

Has made steady progress this year and the ratings suggest this dual course and distance winner can complete a sparkling nap-hand.
Dave Edwards

Dark horse

The Bold Thady (3.25 Taunton)

Yet to win under rules but showed he was capable of making his mark at this level, finishing second at Exeter last time out. Can go close in this.
Tom Gibbings

Read these next:

'She really should be going close' - Paul Kealy has two top tips on Ludlow's Thursday card 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ludlow on Thursday 

Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 1 March 2023Last updated 18:31, 1 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips