The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ludlow on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

(1.50 Ludlow)

The Harry Fry-trained six-year-old does have a tricky task off topweight, but this a drop in class to what she's been contesting recently and looks well-poised off her current mark. Having reached a career-high chase mark of 128 earlier in the season, she has slowly crept down the handicap without being entirely disgraced since. She landed back-to-back successes on good ground, which she gets today, one which came off her mark of 120 while the other came under Ben Bromley, who keeps the ride in this.

(3.00 Ludlow)

Having lost his way a little bit this season, the Evan Williams-trained nine-year-old stormed back to his best at this track over hurdles last time when an effortless ten-length winner. While back over fences in this, he is just 4lb higher and will get his forecast good ground, which he thrived on last time. He has never finished out of the first three when running at this track and while he is trying 3m for the first time under rules, he was staying on well last time, is a half-brother to the very classy 3m chaser Cap Du Nord, and won a point-to-point over this trip.

(4.45 Ludlow)

This six-year-old has really thrived since being switched to low-grade handicap company over hurdles, winning at 28-1 at Worcester in October before running respectably off a 9lb higher mark when third at Taunton. However, the gelding should have finished much closer after making a shuddering error at the last when coming to mount his challenge. The handicapper has given him another chance by raising him just 1lb since and both of those runs, the latter of which was a career-best, came on good ground, which he will get today.

