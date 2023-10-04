Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Gentleman Valley (3.35 Warwick)
Ben Pauling's seven-year-old is 4-7 on good ground and should relish conditions. He has won three times this season and will appreciate a step back in trip after a good run at Stratford in August.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Katey Kontent (4.30 Salisbury)
Clive Cox's filly was unlucky at Yarmouth last time, travelling best when hampered and losing her position, before rallying well to be placed. She looks capable of gaining compensation.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
So Sleepy (2.10 Lingfield)
Course-and-distance winner on debut last year and showed first form since with close third back over this track and trip last week. Due to go back up 2lb and can get back to winning ways reunited with Callum Shepherd.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Point Given (2.57 Salisbury)
Has twice run well in decent maidens for Sir Michael Stoute and blew out well for this on Long Hill on Tuesday morning.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Robusto (5.45 Lingfield)
A course-and-distance winner in July, he was unsuited by the pedestrian pace when runner-up at Brighton last time and can go one better.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Moveit Like Minnie (3.35 Warwick)
Won twice last season at around 2m4f and wasn't disgraced over 2m5f when last seen, so is worth another go at this distance having won off a break in the past and with his yard going well.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday
