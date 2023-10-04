Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Gentleman Valley (3.35 Warwick)

Ben Pauling's seven-year-old is 4-7 on good ground and should relish conditions. He has won three times this season and will appreciate a step back in trip after a good run at Stratford in August.

Liam Headd

Gentleman Valley 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Katey Kontent (4.30 Salisbury)

Clive Cox's filly was unlucky at Yarmouth last time, travelling best when hampered and losing her position, before rallying well to be placed. She looks capable of gaining compensation.

Steffan Edwards

Katey Kontent 16:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Handicappers' nap

So Sleepy (2.10 Lingfield)

Course-and-distance winner on debut last year and showed first form since with close third back over this track and trip last week. Due to go back up 2lb and can get back to winning ways reunited with Callum Shepherd.

Paul Curtis

So Sleepy 14:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Newmarket nap

Point Given (2.57 Salisbury)

Has twice run well in decent maidens for Sir Michael Stoute and blew out well for this on Long Hill on Tuesday morning.

David Milnes

Point Given 14:57 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Speed figures

Robusto (5.45 Lingfield)

A course-and-distance winner in July, he was unsuited by the pedestrian pace when runner-up at Brighton last time and can go one better.

Dave Edwards

Robusto 17:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Moveit Like Minnie (3.35 Warwick)

Won twice last season at around 2m4f and wasn't disgraced over 2m5f when last seen, so is worth another go at this distance having won off a break in the past and with his yard going well.

Jamie Griffith

Moveit Like Minnie 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday

