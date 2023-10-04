The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Newmarket winner with three tips at Warwick on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Quid Pro Quo 15:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton Gentleman Valley 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling Opening Bid 16:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Chris Down

Quid Pro Quo (3.05 Warwick)

Dan Skelton has enjoyed a good start to the jumps campaign and the JP McManus's Quid Pro Quo should run another solid race. The seven-year-old has won four of his 14 starts and placed in the top three on five other occasions, including when second at Bangor last month. Although he was a beaten favourite that day, he travelled well throughout the race before having to settle for second. Despite not having won in four starts, he's performed well in defeat and the form of his third at Uttoxeter in July has been franked as the winner has struck twice since while the second has also registered a victory. The combination of wind surgery and a drop in trip may help him get his head in front again.

Gentleman Valley (3.35 Warwick)

The Ben Pauling-trained seven-year-old has appeared in the winner's enclosure five times in 13 starts and another solid performance can be expected. Four of Gentleman Valley's successes have come on good ground and he is only one of three in the field to have enjoyed a win at the course. He was travelling well at Stratford on the turn for home, but a slight slip on the bend saw his rivals kick on as he settled for fourth. However, he jumped with credit that day and will appreciate the drop back in trip as he bids to land a fourth win since May.

Opening Bid (4.05 Warwick)

The eight-year-old made a winning return for Chris Down last month and has a good opportunity to strike again when dropping slightly back in trip. The consistent gelding reeled off three quick victories by a combined 19 lengths in summer, with his Stratford success in July seeing him produce his second highest Racing Post Rating. He managed to defy a 5lb rise that day and might be able to handle a further 4lb jump following his career-best effort at Newton Abbot last time out. He has the advantage of winning at the track, something his rivals have yet to do, and that win came on good ground, so conditions should be in his favour.

