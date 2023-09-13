Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

Darnation

3.00 Doncaster

The one thing we know about this daughter of Too Darn Hot is that she loves soft ground as she has already won twice on it, powering home by ten lengths in a Thirsk novice and then winning the Group 3 Prestige Stakes by two lengths at Goodwood.

That was not a brilliant race for a Group 3 by any means, but you have to love the way she did it as, having looked like getting outpaced just over two furlongs out, she really put her head down and ended up winning eased down.

It's clear that she finds willingly and stays very well, so there will surely be more to come and she does boast comfortably the best form.

That's largely because many of the others haven't had the chance to reveal the depth of their talents by running in a Group race yet, but they are going to need to step up a lot if Darnation takes another step forwards for the extra furlong, which looks highly likely.

