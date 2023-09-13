The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from the opening day of Doncaster's St Leger meeting on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on the opening day of the St Leger meeting on Thursday. . .

Johannes Brahms (2.25 Doncaster)

The Aidan O'Brien-trained juvenile sets a clear form standard and should be able to outclass his rivals in this lucrative sales contest. The son of Siyouni is yet to finish out of the first two in three starts and was runner-up to Molecomb winner Big Evs in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot before filling the same position in the Group 2 Gimcrack at York's Ebor meeting last time. He caught the eye when staying on well, so the extra half furlong in this is a positive and while he has to give 9lb to market rival Dragon Leader, the form of his valuable sales race win at York is not working out well. Johannes Brahms remains unexposed and given he holds top-level entries later this year, could be a class above.

Darnation (3.00 Doncaster)

This daughter of Too Darn Hot has thrived with some give in the ground and the going looks to be coming in her favour for another big run in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes. She stormed to a ten-length win on soft ground when breaking her maiden at Thirsk two starts ago, and stepped up with ease when landing the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last month. She's bred to stay further so the step up in trip to a mile should be no issue, and rain is forecast to arrive at Doncaster which will aid her chances again. Her trainer Karl Burke also used this as a springboard for star filly Laurens in 2017, before she went on to win six Group 1s.

One Evening (3.35 Doncaster)

This John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Galileo was a real eyecatcher at York's Ebor meeting last time and is worth another chance up in trip again in the Park Hill. While she is yet to add to her maiden success in October last year, she's shaped with credit in Listed company on her last two starts and stayed on well to only be denied a head by the classy Sea Theme in the Galtres Stakes last time. She had to switch late on that day but hit the line hard and her previous run over a staying trip at York in May can be forgiven, given she led that day but has proved to be better coming in from behind. The Clarehaven team also has a strong record in this Group 2 with five wins in the last decade, including three of the last four runnings.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

'We may see a different filly with a bit of dig' - Paul Kealy with three tips on day one at Doncaster

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sign up here . 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.