TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Arctic Ambition (3.12 Perth)

Beat three subsequent winners when second at Cartmel in July. Gordon Elliott sends his eight-year-old to Britain for the first time since and he could go one better off only 1lb higher.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Arctic Ambition15:12 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Eyecatcher

Rogue Tornado (5.05 Pontefract)

Progressive three-year-old from the Tom Clover yard who promises to be suited by the slower ground against many exposed older horses.
Mark Brown

Silk
Rogue Tornado17:05 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Tom Clover

Handicappers' nap

Ventura Rascal (5.18 Newmarket)

Back to form in a first-time tongue-tie at Ayr last week, the Kevin Ryan-trained gelding is 3lb lower than for each of his last three wins. This track and trip should suit his prominent running style, as will the return to forecast faster conditions.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ventura Rascal17:18 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Spectacular Style (4.45 Newmarket)

Fancied to make his first start in the Middleham Park Racing silks a winning one after some smart work on the Limekilns of late for Roger Varian.
David Milnes

Silk
Spectacular Style16:45 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Boiling Point (3.35 Newmarket)

Has a mountain to climb on official ratings but both hands of the clock point to his prospects.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Boiling Point15:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Lambert (2.25 Newmarket)

Won a mile novice at Kempton before a respectable sixth in a big field at Doncaster over shorter, but that run suggested he is better over further. Returning to the distance of his last success with the eyecatching booking of Ryan Moore, could get the juvenile back to winning ways.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Lambert14:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: George Boughey

Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 September 2023
icon
