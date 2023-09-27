Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Arctic Ambition (3.12 Perth)

Beat three subsequent winners when second at Cartmel in July. Gordon Elliott sends his eight-year-old to Britain for the first time since and he could go one better off only 1lb higher.

Charlie Huggins

Arctic Ambition 15:12 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Eyecatcher

Rogue Tornado (5.05 Pontefract)

Progressive three-year-old from the Tom Clover yard who promises to be suited by the slower ground against many exposed older horses.

Mark Brown



Rogue Tornado 17:05 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Tom Clover

Handicappers' nap

Ventura Rascal (5.18 Newmarket)

Back to form in a first-time tongue-tie at Ayr last week, the Kevin Ryan-trained gelding is 3lb lower than for each of his last three wins. This track and trip should suit his prominent running style, as will the return to forecast faster conditions.

Paul Curtis

Ventura Rascal 17:18 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Spectacular Style (4.45 Newmarket)

Fancied to make his first start in the Middleham Park Racing silks a winning one after some smart work on the Limekilns of late for Roger Varian.

David Milnes

Spectacular Style 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Boiling Point (3.35 Newmarket)

Has a mountain to climb on official ratings but both hands of the clock point to his prospects.

Dave Edwards

Boiling Point 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Lambert (2.25 Newmarket)

Won a mile novice at Kempton before a respectable sixth in a big field at Doncaster over shorter, but that run suggested he is better over further. Returning to the distance of his last success with the eyecatching booking of Ryan Moore, could get the juvenile back to winning ways.

Jamie Griffith

Lambert 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: George Boughey

