TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bellewstown

1.40: Tatum

Colin Keane prefers TATUM (nap) to the Lyons representative Cool Dandy and the daughter of Postponed can build on her third at Naas on handicap debut.
Mark Nunan

Tatum13:40 Bellewstown
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Noel Meade

Clonmel

4.15: Bella Bliss

Having impressed with how she jumped in her two novice wins, BELLA BLISS (nap) can make it three on the bounce, though the improving Iridescent will give her more of a test today. The Short Go has comparable hurdle form to that pair and is a danger if jumping soundly on chasing debut.
Tyrone Molloy

Bella Bliss16:15 Clonmel
Jky: Mr A Harvey (7lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

Newmarket

2.25: Blown Away

Topweight BLOWN AWAY was a cosy winner from Stormy Waves at Chelmsford a fortnight ago and can follow up on this nursery debut. Centurion Dream deserves extra credit for his close third at Bath recently, given he hung left and was denied a clear run, and he is feared most in first-time blinkers. Stormy Waves is third choice.
Ben Hutton

Blown Away14:25 Newmarket
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Perth

3.12: Arctic Ambition

Lucinda Russell's two second-season chasers Readysteadybeau and Netywell (preferred in that order) should have more to offer but Gordon Elliott's versatile and consistent 8yo ARCTIC AMBITION is probably still on a workable mark and may well be the answer.
Chris Wilson

Arctic Ambition15:12 Perth
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Pontefract

4.30: Beyond Borders

Another Gift was well clear of the third at Yarmouth last week so it's quite possible the handicapper still hasn't quite got to the bottom of her. Free Nation and Hello Cotai are nursery newcomers with potential but the two to focus on may be Swordplay and BEYOND BORDERS. The selection finished off well in a strongly run nursery at Wolverhampton three weeks ago and a 6lb rise may well not prevent a follow-up.
Paul Smith

Beyond Borders16:30 Pontefract
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: K R Burke

Southwell

6.30: Roman Art

Top of the list is ROMAN ART, who was a clear third behind two next-time-out winners over C&D in first-time blinkers last month and has a bigger performance in him if he can slot into a better position in the early stages today. Consistent mare Hashtagmetoo has been shaping as though her turn is near again and is second choice, ahead of recent C&D winner The Pug.
Chris Wilson

Roman Art18:30 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 07:12, 28 September 2023
