Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

1.40: Tatum
Colin Keane prefers TATUM (nap) to the Lyons representative Cool Dandy and the daughter of Postponed can build on her third at Naas on handicap debut.
Mark Nunan
4.15: Bella Bliss
Having impressed with how she jumped in her two novice wins, BELLA BLISS (nap) can make it three on the bounce, though the improving Iridescent will give her more of a test today. The Short Go has comparable hurdle form to that pair and is a danger if jumping soundly on chasing debut.
Tyrone Molloy
2.25: Blown Away
Topweight BLOWN AWAY was a cosy winner from Stormy Waves at Chelmsford a fortnight ago and can follow up on this nursery debut. Centurion Dream deserves extra credit for his close third at Bath recently, given he hung left and was denied a clear run, and he is feared most in first-time blinkers. Stormy Waves is third choice.
Ben Hutton
3.12: Arctic Ambition
Lucinda Russell's two second-season chasers Readysteadybeau and Netywell (preferred in that order) should have more to offer but Gordon Elliott's versatile and consistent 8yo ARCTIC AMBITION is probably still on a workable mark and may well be the answer.
Chris Wilson
4.30: Beyond Borders
Another Gift was well clear of the third at Yarmouth last week so it's quite possible the handicapper still hasn't quite got to the bottom of her. Free Nation and Hello Cotai are nursery newcomers with potential but the two to focus on may be Swordplay and BEYOND BORDERS. The selection finished off well in a strongly run nursery at Wolverhampton three weeks ago and a 6lb rise may well not prevent a follow-up.
Paul Smith
6.30: Roman Art
Top of the list is ROMAN ART, who was a clear third behind two next-time-out winners over C&D in first-time blinkers last month and has a bigger performance in him if he can slot into a better position in the early stages today. Consistent mare Hashtagmetoo has been shaping as though her turn is near again and is second choice, ahead of recent C&D winner The Pug.
Chris Wilson
