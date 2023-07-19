Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Fairytale Princess (8.30 Leopardstown)

Caught the eye more than once in three qualifying runs and can make a winning handicap debut for the Ger Lyons and Colin Keane partnership.

Mark Brown

Fairytale Princess 20:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

The Punt nap

Shine On Brendan (3.25 Hamilton)

Largely consistent this season for Jim Goldie and deservedly got his head in front at Musselburgh last time, the form of which has been franked by the second winning since. Raised only 2lb for that recent success.

Matt Rennie

Shine On Brendan 15:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Jim Goldie

Handicappers' nap

Eton Blue (5.10 Chepstow)

Has finished second to unexposed rivals on his two runs this year and can make it third time lucky off a favourable mark for George Baker.

Paul Curtis

Eton Blue 17:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: George Baker

Speed figures

Azahara Palace (3.00 Chepstow)

Never headed in a course-and-distance maiden last month and begins life in handicaps on an attractive mark.

Dave Edwards

Azahara Palace 15:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Newmarket nap

Spectacular Style (3.10 Leicester)

Second on both previous runs and fancied to finally get off the mark for Roger Varian after some decent work on the Limekilns round gallop.

David Milnes

Spectacular Style 15:10 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Gannon Glory (2.30 Chepstow)

Won over 6f last time but has also won over this 5f, so should have no issues with the trip. Can go well for his new trainer Archie Watson, who has a 36 per cent strike-rate at Chepstow this season.

Jamie Griffith

Gannon Glory 14:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher (3lb) Tnr: Archie Watson

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing

