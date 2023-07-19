Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Fairytale Princess (8.30 Leopardstown)
Caught the eye more than once in three qualifying runs and can make a winning handicap debut for the Ger Lyons and Colin Keane partnership.
Mark Brown
Shine On Brendan (3.25 Hamilton)
Largely consistent this season for Jim Goldie and deservedly got his head in front at Musselburgh last time, the form of which has been franked by the second winning since. Raised only 2lb for that recent success.
Matt Rennie
Eton Blue (5.10 Chepstow)
Has finished second to unexposed rivals on his two runs this year and can make it third time lucky off a favourable mark for George Baker.
Paul Curtis
Azahara Palace (3.00 Chepstow)
Never headed in a course-and-distance maiden last month and begins life in handicaps on an attractive mark.
Dave Edwards
Spectacular Style (3.10 Leicester)
Second on both previous runs and fancied to finally get off the mark for Roger Varian after some decent work on the Limekilns round gallop.
David Milnes
Gannon Glory (2.30 Chepstow)
Won over 6f last time but has also won over this 5f, so should have no issues with the trip. Can go well for his new trainer Archie Watson, who has a 36 per cent strike-rate at Chepstow this season.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
