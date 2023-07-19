The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton and Worcester on Thursday

Three horses in Britain to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Shine On Brendan (3.25 Hamilton)

The Jim Goldie-trained six-year-old has been largely consistent this year and still looks well handicapped to win. Having hit the frame on his two previous starts, he was rewarded for his consistency when getting up late by half a length at Musselburgh last time. That form has been franked since with the runner-up Kalahari Prince winning impressively at Carlisle. He is a multiple course-and-distance winner and looks well weighted to reverse form with Bashful, to whom he finished second at the track in May. A 2lb rise for his last win looks very lenient.

Botanical (3.55 Hamilton)

Roger Varian runners at Hamilton are dangerous to ignore and the Newmarket trainer has found a plum opportunity for this three-year-old to get off the mark. The son of Lope De Vega ran a stormer on debut over 7f at Kempton when beaten only a neck by a horse who has subsequently won since. The fourth that day Oliver Show has also been victorious as well as running well at a higher level. Crucially, Varian has a brilliant Hamilton record, with two of his three runners at the course this year winning, while he has a 36 per cent career strike-rate there.

Gambie Tiep (6.45 Worcester)

Ben Pauling has shrewdly campaigned this seven-year-old to win recently and quickly turns him out in a bid to make hay again before his rise in the handicap kicks in. An easy winner at Uttoxeter nine days ago over fences, he subsequently followed up four days ago over hurdles at Perth in effortless fashion off a mark of 80. He is due for a 7lb hike soon, but crucially runs off 80 in this first division of the 2m handicap hurdle. Pauling and jockey Liam Harrison have also been in strong form recently, operating at 36 per cent and 60 per cent strike-rates in the last fortnight respectively.

