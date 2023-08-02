Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Get over £200 in free bets by signing up with our bookmaker partners. Read more here

Eyecatcher

Espionage (3.00 Goodwood)

Group-1 placed on heavy ground in France at two and showed he retains his ability when winning a Listed event on reappearance. Can give Aidan O'Brien his fourth win in the race.
Richard Young

Silk
Espionage15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

The Punt nap

Novus (4.45 Goodwood)

The Gary Moore-trained three-year-old is out again quickly after finishing second here on Tuesday and should appreciate the testing conditions, having won on soft ground at the track in May.
Liam Headd

Silk
Novus16:45 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary Moore

Handicappers' nap

Democracy Dilemma (5.55 Goodwood)

Better than ever when bolting up at Chelmsford last time under Hollie Doyle, who keeps the ride. Handles soft ground and ought to be well suited to the demands of this track.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Democracy Dilemma17:55 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: David Evans

Speed figures

Desert Hero (3.00 Goodwood)

Has a bit to find on official figures with some of his rivals but time-wise his Royal Ascot success suggests he can rise to the challenge.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Desert Hero15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Above The Curve (3.35 Goodwood)

A convincing winner in France on her penultimate start, beating Nashwa in a Group 2. The rain should play to her strengths as two of her four wins have come on ground with soft in the going description.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Above The Curve15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Read these next:

'I expect him to make all' - Paul Kealy with five Thursday selections at Goodwood and Galway  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday  

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 2 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips