Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Espionage (3.00 Goodwood)

Group-1 placed on heavy ground in France at two and showed he retains his ability when winning a Listed event on reappearance. Can give Aidan O'Brien his fourth win in the race.

Richard Young

Espionage 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

The Punt nap

Novus (4.45 Goodwood)

The Gary Moore-trained three-year-old is out again quickly after finishing second here on Tuesday and should appreciate the testing conditions, having won on soft ground at the track in May.

Liam Headd

Novus 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary Moore

Handicappers' nap

Democracy Dilemma (5.55 Goodwood)

Better than ever when bolting up at Chelmsford last time under Hollie Doyle, who keeps the ride. Handles soft ground and ought to be well suited to the demands of this track.

Matt Gardner

Democracy Dilemma 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: David Evans

Speed figures

Desert Hero (3.00 Goodwood)

Has a bit to find on official figures with some of his rivals but time-wise his Royal Ascot success suggests he can rise to the challenge.

Dave Edwards



Desert Hero 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Above The Curve (3.35 Goodwood)

A convincing winner in France on her penultimate start, beating Nashwa in a Group 2. The rain should play to her strengths as two of her four wins have come on ground with soft in the going description.

Sam Hardy

Above The Curve 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

