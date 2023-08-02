The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Chesspiece (3.00 Goodwood)

The three-year-old has improved with every started based on Racing Post Ratings and has a big chance of landing a maiden Group victory in a small field of six. The son of Nathaniel has won three of his five starts, which included bouncing back to form when beating a number of smart rivals in a Listed event at Hamilton last month. He won over this 1m4f trip on quick ground at York in May, but should not be put off by the recent rain and soft ground at the track given his recent win came when there was soft in the going description. He still holds some big entries later this season, including in the Arc, and you'd think another big run could be on the cards with James Doyle retaining the ride.

Novus (4.45 Goodwood)

It's a quick return to action for the Gary Moore-trained three-year-old, who put up a strong effort to finish less than a length behind Choisya in the fillies' handicap at this meeting on Tuesday. The three-year-old will contest another mile handicap and if she runs to similar effect, there's no reason why she can't go one better and get her head in front. She appreciated the testing conditions when winning at this track in May and the form of that race has been franked with Quantum Impact, who finished fourth, winning next time out. She also won on soft ground at Newbury last October and brings some solid form into the race. She is drawn well in stall one and should have every chance.

Ornellaia (5.20 Goodwood)

This Night Of Thunder filly made a promising debut at Newmarket last month, staying on well to finish two lengths behind the winner in third. The form of that race has worked out well with the scorer landing the Group 3 Princess Margaret on her next start. Ornellaia, trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis and ridden by Kevin Stott, is one of few to have race experience and she should come on for that effort. She is stepping up in trip, but she should have no issues with the extra furlong given her dam and sire both won over a mile. She was purchased for 260,000gns as a yearling and with entries later this season including the Group 1 Moyglare, she can demonstrate her ability again to get off the mark.

