These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app

1

Rare Edition (3.00 Huntingdon)

4-4 under rules and really impressed in defying a double penalty at Kempton; more to come

2

How's The Cricket (2.33 Ffos Las)

Has remained in good form since easy C&D win on seasonal/chase debut; cheekpieces added

3

Romeo Brown (2.50 Doncaster)

Soft ground an excuse on last completed start; could go well with conditions to suit

