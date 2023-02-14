These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

(4.55 Newcastle)

10 tips

1-25; running reasonably well here lately; stamina not totally assured at 12.5f; contender

(3.35 Lingfield)

9 tips

Tongue-tie could assist and she's probably up to winning a maiden like this.

(1.45 Ayr)

8 tips

Improved back at 2m4f on last two starts, latest last week; dangerous if none the worse

(4.10 Lingfield)

8 tips

4-4 here and this is a whole lot easier than this reappearance in the Welsh National.

(6.00 Newcastle)

8 tips

Just caught on his recent Wolverhampton debut (7f; 40-1); key player if able to replicate.

