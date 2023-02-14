Racing Post logo
These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap here for more information.

Bobby Shaftoe (4.55 Newcastle)

10 tips

1-25; running reasonably well here lately; stamina not totally assured at 12.5f; contender

Helenn Clermont (3.35 Lingfield)

9 tips

Tongue-tie could assist and she's probably up to winning a maiden like this.

Lone Star (1.45 Ayr)

8 tips

Improved back at 2m4f on last two starts, latest last week; dangerous if none the worse

Movethechains (4.10 Lingfield)

8 tips

4-4 here and this is a whole lot easier than this reappearance in the Welsh National.

Shaw Park (6.00 Newcastle)

8 tips

Just caught on his recent Wolverhampton debut (7f; 40-1); key player if able to replicate.

Published on 14 February 2023Last updated 07:00, 14 February 2023
