Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Movethechains (4.10 Lingfield)
Unbeaten in four chase outings here, Gary Moore’s charge can win again. An honourable fifth in the Welsh National on seasonal debut he can defy the burden of 12st 2lb with the assistance of the 5lb claim of conditional Caoilin Quinn.
David Dennett
Eyecatcher
Hierarchy (5.05 Ayr)
Has a bit to do to turn the tables on Chosen Hero, but will be a lot sharper for that comeback run and should go well at a price.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Mister Bells (4.30 Ayr)
Well treated on the pick of his Irish form and, with Brian Hughes booked, should appreciate the step back up in trip.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Anif (8.00 Newcastle)
Back at his winning-most track where he clocked best speed performance recently after some consistent efforts at Southwell.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Hurt You Never (7.00 Newcastle)
Never seriously involved last time out at Chelmsford but had run two promising races prior. Into a classified stakes for the first time and has to be of interest in this.
Tom Gibbings
