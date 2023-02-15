These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap for more information.

(3.35 Hereford)

10 tips

Ran satisfactorily in a couple of novice hurdles and this longer trip may suit

(8.30 Kempton)

10 tips

Off the mark over a mile on handicap debut; of interest up in trip

(2.40 Wetherby)

9 tips

Bumper winner; jumping needs to improve but clearly talented

(4.50 Wetherby)

9 tips

Sprung a surprise when off the mark on handicap debut; obvious claims

(5.30 Kempton)

9 tips

Narrowly denied as favourite last time; should do better

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.