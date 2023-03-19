The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Ali Star Bert (2.00 Southwell)

This seven-year-old has thrived since making the switch to fences and has a prime opportunity in a race where his rivals all have something to prove. He jumped with fluency when winning his chasing bow at Uttoxeter in good style last month, and he backed that up with an easier when with a six-length success off a 6lb higher mark at Chepstow 23 days ago. He has been raised a further 9lb to a mark of 95, but the only reasonable other form on offer from his eight rivals is Rostello's 15-length Leicester third last time. That should not be good enough to peg the rapidly improving Ali Star Bert back, however.

Any Second Now (3.25 Navan)

While this will be a Grand National Trial for the Ted Walsh-trained 11-year-old, it would be no shock if he could win this race once again before his Aintree assignment. Victorious in this contest over its previous distance of 2m two years ago, he has developed a knack of being successful in his prep run for bigger targets, including in last year's Bobbyjo Chase. This 2m4f trip is probably short of his optimum and main danger Busselton could still be progressive, but he could be well-placed for a bold run in a small field by his shrewd trainer.

White Rhino (3.35 Southwell)

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained seven-year-old has been a rapid improver since switching to open handicap company with two easy wins, including with a six-length success over course-and-distance in early February. He similarly eased to another win at Wetherby just over a month ago and the form of that has worked out well, with the second and third both hitting the frame since. While this is a step up in class and he has a 15lb rise to contend with, he remains deeply unexposed, gets weight from all of his rivals and represents in-form Cheltenham Festival-winning trainers.

