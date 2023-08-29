Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

King Of Ithaca (7.00 Kempton)

Showed more spark last time on his first run for James Tate, when third over course and distance. Yard has been in decent form and the booking of James Doyle is a positive.

Stuart Langley

King Of Ithaca 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: James Tate

Newmarket nap

Mezzo Soprano (3.45 Catterick)

Daughter of Exceed And Excel is fancied to make a winning debut for Simon and Ed Crisford after some smart work on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Mezzo Soprano 15:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

Oriental Spirit (5.30 Lingfield)

Has been shaping up well from his reduced mark, better than the result on his last three starts. Makes plenty of appeal now back on the all-weather and with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

Matt Gardner

Oriental Spirit 17:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Speed figures

Maso Bastie (8.30 Kempton)

Didn't appear to handle the softened ground at Goodwood, so the return to the all-weather should help. Lots in hand of rivals if reproducing Newcastle speed figure.

Craig Thake

Maso Bastie 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Eyecatcher

Silver Screen (4.25 Lingfield)

Forced to switch before coming home strongly at Wolverhampton last time, finishing on the leaders' heels, and trainer Jack Jones could hardly have his team in better form.

Richard Lowther

Silver Screen 16:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Jack Jones

Dark horse

Page Three (8.00 Kempton)

Has made the frame in two of her three all-weather starts, so may appreciate this return to an artificial surface. Now 5lb lower than her opening handicap mark and may still have more to offer having switched to the Andrew Balding stable.

Simon Giles

Page Three 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

