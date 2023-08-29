Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

King Of Ithaca (7.00 Kempton)

Showed more spark last time on his first run for James Tate, when third over course and distance. Yard has been in decent form and the booking of James Doyle is a positive.
Stuart Langley

Silk
King Of Ithaca19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: James Tate

Newmarket nap

Mezzo Soprano (3.45 Catterick)

Daughter of Exceed And Excel is fancied to make a winning debut for Simon and Ed Crisford after some smart work on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Mezzo Soprano15:45 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

Oriental Spirit (5.30 Lingfield)

Has been shaping up well from his reduced mark, better than the result on his last three starts. Makes plenty of appeal now back on the all-weather and with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Oriental Spirit17:30 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Speed figures

Maso Bastie (8.30 Kempton)

Didn't appear to handle the softened ground at Goodwood, so the return to the all-weather should help. Lots in hand of rivals if reproducing Newcastle speed figure.
Craig Thake

Silk
Maso Bastie20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Eyecatcher

Silver Screen (4.25 Lingfield)

Forced to switch before coming home strongly at Wolverhampton last time, finishing on the leaders' heels, and trainer Jack Jones could hardly have his team in better form.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Silver Screen16:25 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Jack Jones

Dark horse

Page Three (8.00 Kempton)

Has made the frame in two of her three all-weather starts, so may appreciate this return to an artificial surface. Now 5lb lower than her opening handicap mark and may still have more to offer having switched to the Andrew Balding stable.
Simon Giles

Silk
Page Three20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

'This might be her day' - our regular Wednesday tipster returns with four fancies  

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 August 2023Last updated 18:03, 29 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips